Indian Society and Cricketing Ties With England, Part 2: 1948-1982
Ajit Wadekar was the first Indian captain to make the traditional post-win appearance on the balcony of The Oval.
(This is Part 2 of a four-part series on the socio-political and cricketing history between India and England)
India became a republic after Independence, which should ideally have meant them not being part of the British Commonwealth. But Jawaharlal Nehru decided otherwise, despite facing opposition from within the Indian National Congress.
The impact of Nehru’s decision on India is beyond the scope of this piece. However, what we do know is that as per Rule 5 of the ICC Constitution, the decision helped India retain their Full Membership Status.
The ICC met in 1950 to draw up its Future Tours Programme, months after India became a republic. This FTP featured an MCC tour of the Indian subcontinent in a previously empty window in 1951/52. What was more significant was the decision to push the Ashes from 1952 to 1953, thus creating an unusual five-year gap between two Australian tours to the UK. India toured England in the summer of 1952 instead.
India won the last Test match in 1951/52, in Madras – their first-ever win in Test cricket. However, they were blown away by Fred Trueman and Alec Bedser when they toured England the next summer. Leading India in both series was Vijay Hazare. While a ‘commoner’, Hazare was on the payroll of the Maharaja of Dewas, Madhya Pradesh.
India was subsequently whitewashed 0-5 in 1959 and 0-3 in 1967 as well. The captains, Datta Gaekwad and Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, both belonged to royal families. At the same time, the Indians had been fine with a ‘commoner’, Nari Contractor, leading them against England at home, in 1961/62. India won this series 2-0, their first-ever series win against England.
Then came 1971.
Despite that series win a decade ago, India was one of the weakest Test sides at that point in time. All their three overseas wins, until then, came on the 1967/68 tour of New Zealand, the only side worse than them. Before that tour, India had lost 17 consecutive overseas matches.
In the late 1960s, the Indian selectors – chaired by Vijay Merchant – switched their focus to youth. Eight cricketers (including Gundappa Viswanath and Mohinder Amarnath) debuted in the 1969/70 season at home, and three more (including Sunil Gavaskar) on their tour of West Indies in 1971. They also replaced Pataudi as captain. In a way, it was symbolic, for the Indian government abolished the privy purse the same year.
India Gets Its First Non-Royal Captain
Ajit Wadekar, a man with no royal connections, was the new captain. He justified the decision by leading India to their first win against West Indies, not only in a Test match but also the series. The West Indies were going through a slump, when they did not win in a single series between 1966 and 1973 – but it was still an overseas win in one of the top countries.
India's real hurdle was England, at that point the best team in the world (thanks to the ban on South Africa). Few gave India a chance despite that win in the West Indies. After all, India’s record in England read four draws, 15 defeats, and England had won 2-0 in Australia to regain the Ashes in 1970/71.
The challenge stretched beyond the field, for India, as a nation, was still grappling with poverty, hunger, and illiteracy. Barring the ones born rich, its cricketers needed a day job outside cricket. Most of their English counterparts, on the other hand, were professional cricketers.
To bridge the discrepancy (to some extent, at least), Wadekar and manager Hemu Adhikari negotiated with the BCCI. The ridiculous daily allowance of the cricketers was trebled.
On that 1967 tour, some Indians, especially the vegetarians, often resorted to bread and butter to sustain themselves on the one-pound-a-day allowance.
On tour, Adhikari, a colonel in the Army, put the fielders through rigorous practice sessions. Wadekar took the bold move of leaving out E A S Prasanna – the best of the famed spin quartet until that point – in favour of S Venkataraghavan. Prasanna was the more aggressive of the two off spinners, but India already had Bishan Bedi and Bhagwat Chandrasekhar. He wanted Venkataraghavan, the superior batter and close-in fielder, and who would hold up one end.
England Conquered
India drew the first Test match honourably. During this match, John Snow crashed into Gavaskar and was banned from the second Test match, where India was saved by the rain. In the third Test match, at The Oval, India conceded a 71-run lead.
Chandrasekhar then demolished England with 6-38. England were bowled out for 101. India, requiring 174, was 76/2 by stumps.
Back home, thousands of Indians were tuned in to radio sets – often one to a mohalla – next day. Many of them had memories of the British Raj in India. Some had even been part of the freedom struggle. Like the cricketers, many of whom had no memory of the British rule, the fans, too, wanted to be part of history.
Wadekar was run out on the first ball of the day. Runs dried up as England bowled defensively, but India eventually won. Wadekar became the first Indian captain to make the traditional post-win appearance on the balcony of The Oval.
Back home, they celebrated a sporting event like never before. Newsreels preceding movies used to be common practice back then in theatres. For weeks, clips of the Oval Test match drew spontaneous cheer from Indian movie-goers. The craze around cricket received a further boost when India beat England at home in 1972/73 – a series where Pataudi played under Wadekar.
All that good work was undone when India toured England in 1974. They took only 24 wickets in the entire series, and lost all three Test matches convincingly. At Lord’s, they were bowled out for 42, then their lowest total. Sudhir Naik was accused of shoplifting a pair of socks at Marks & Spencer. And owing to a misunderstanding ahead of a dinner, the Indian High Commissioner asked the cricketers to leave. Wadekar was fired.
Despite that, on their next tour of India, in 1976/77, England sent a full-strength squad for the first time. They also won the series (though John Lever was accused of using vaseline to tamper the ball; there was no penalty).
England and India won their respective home series, in 1979 and 1981/82 respectively. The latter was a dreary affair where India decided to go on the defensive after going 1-0 up. Despite the slow over rates, drab pitches, and ridiculous run rates, the matches featured packed houses.
The 1981/82 series also saw India showing some seriousness towards the new fad called one-day cricket. Of the six Full Members, they became the last to host ODIs. They had done miserably in the two World Cups, in England in 1975 and 1979, but now they won the series 2-1.
Little did India know at this point that the one-day format would pave the way for them towards seizing control of the cricket fraternity.
(Abhishek Mukherjee is the Chief Editor of CricketNews by day and biryani demolisher at night. He is the co-author of Sachin and Azhar at Cape Town, and tweets @ovshake42.)
