Year After Cup of Bitter ‘Koffee’, KL Rahul Brews Success With Bat

Nearly a year back, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya were the butt of all trolls on social media. After their controversial remarks in a popular television show drew sharp criticism from all sections, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had suspended the two cricketers pending investigation and withdrawn them from the then-ongoing tour of Australia.

While Pandya has had a chequered career since owing to his injuries and lackadaisical form, 12 months down the line, social media is still abuzz with Rahul. This time, however, being lauded as a figure capable of executing impossible feats; one who can do no wrong and can be expected to pull rabbits out of hats at will.