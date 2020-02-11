Stats: India Register a Dubious Record After Losing 3rd ODI vs NZ

Colin de Grandhomme smashed an unbeaten 28-ball 58 as New Zealand crushed India by five wickets in the final ODI at the Bay Oval on Tuesday, thereby clinching the three-match series 3-0.

Grandhomme came in to bat when the Black Caps, chasing 297, were 220/4 at the end of 40 overs. The big-hitting all-rounder took the game by the scruff of the neck by taking a liking to Shardul Thakur who went for 83 runs in nine overs as he smacked six fours and three sixes during his stay at the crease.

Besides him, opener Henry Nicholls set the tone of the chase with a well-paced 80 off 103 balls (9x4) with contributions from Martin Guptill (66) and Tom Latham, who was unbeaten on 32 along with Grandhomme.

For India, KL Rahul scored 112 but his effort went in vain in the end as India lost with 17 balls to spare.