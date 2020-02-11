Stats: India Register a Dubious Record After Losing 3rd ODI vs NZ
Colin de Grandhomme smashed an unbeaten 28-ball 58 as New Zealand crushed India by five wickets in the final ODI at the Bay Oval on Tuesday, thereby clinching the three-match series 3-0.
Grandhomme came in to bat when the Black Caps, chasing 297, were 220/4 at the end of 40 overs. The big-hitting all-rounder took the game by the scruff of the neck by taking a liking to Shardul Thakur who went for 83 runs in nine overs as he smacked six fours and three sixes during his stay at the crease.
Besides him, opener Henry Nicholls set the tone of the chase with a well-paced 80 off 103 balls (9x4) with contributions from Martin Guptill (66) and Tom Latham, who was unbeaten on 32 along with Grandhomme.
For India, KL Rahul scored 112 but his effort went in vain in the end as India lost with 17 balls to spare.
Here’s a look at the some of the important records and statistics from the 3rd ODI and three-match ODI series between India and New Zealand:
- India have lost all the matches in a bilateral series of three or more in ODIs for the fourth time - 0-5 to West Indies in 1983-84; 0-5 to West Indies in 1988-89; 0-4 to South Africa in 2006-07 and 0-3 to New Zealand in 2019-20.
- New Zealand's 300 for five is their second highest successful chase against India (296 for seven) next only to 348 for six in response to India's 347 for four at Hamilton on 5 February 2020.
- India (296 for seven) have posted their second highest total in ODIs at Mount Maunganui behind the 324 for four against New Zealand on 26 January 2019.
- Lokesh Rahul has recorded his first hundred against New Zealand - his fourth in ODIs.
- Rahul is the first Indian wicketkeeper to record a hundred in ODIs in New Zealand.
- Lokesh Rahul, with 350 runs at an average of 70.00, including a hundred and two fifties, in six innings, is the leading run-getter for India in ODIs this year.
- Rahul is the first Indian batsman to register a hundred in ODIs at Mount Maunganui, surpassing the 87 by Rohit Sharma against New Zealand on 26 January 2019.
- Rahul is the second Indian number five batsman or lower to register a hundred in ODIs in New Zealand. Suresh Raina was the first to do so - 110 not out vs Zimbabwe at Auckland on 14 March 2015.
- Lokesh Rahul has recorded his best performance in a bilateral series in ODIs - 204 (ave 102.00) in three innings, including a hundred and a fifty.
- Shreyas Iyer has finished as the leading run-getter on either side in the series - his tally being 217 (ave 72.33), including a hundred and two fifties, in three innings. The said performance is his best in any ODI series.
- Mayank Agarwal's performance in his debut ODI series has been mediocre, aggregating 36 at an average of 12.00 with a highest of 32 on debut a Hamilton on 5 February 2020.
- Virat Kohli (9) has recorded his first score in the single-digits in ODIs at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. In his previous two innings, he had scored 43 on January 26, 2019 and 60 on 28 January 2019.
- Kohli's tally of 75 (ave 25.00), including a fifty, in three innings is his lowest in a bilateral ODI series as captain.
- Martin Guptill's 37th fifty in ODIs is his sixth against India.
- Guptill is the first batsman to complete 400 runs or more in ODIs at Mount Maunganui - his tally being 413 (ave 45.88) in nine innings, including two hundreds and two fifties.
- Henry Nicholls (80) has posted his highest score against India in ODIs. His second fifty against India is his eleventh in ODIs.
- Nicholls produced his best batting performance in a series – his tally being 199 at an average of 66.33, including two fifties, in three innings. The said tally is the highest by a New Zealand batsman in the just concluded series.
- Nicholls got his second Man of the Match award in ODIs - his first was against Pakistan for scoring 82 at Wellington on 25 January 2016.
- Ross Taylor deservingly got his first Player of the series award in ODIs for amassing 194 runs at an average of 194.00, including a hundred.
- Guptill and Nicholls shared a stand of 106 - New Zealand's first century stand for the first wicket at this venue in ODIs, obliterating the 34 between Guptill and Munro against Sri Lanka on 5 January 2019.
- Hamish Bennett (4/64) has recorded his third four-wicket haul in ODIs - his first against India.
- Shardul Thakur (9.1-0-87-1) has recorded his worst bowling performance in ODIs, eclipsing the 9-0-80-0 against New Zealand at Hamilton on 5 February 2020.
- Thakur has conceded 227 runs, capturing four wickets at an average of 56.75 - the third highest runs' tally conceded by a bowler in a bilateral series - behind the 244 conceded by Zimbabwe's Shingi Masakadza against South Africa in 2010-11 and 228 conceded by India's Jasprit Bumrah against England in 2016-17.
- Jasprit Bumrah has achieved an unwanted Indian record in a bilateral series. By conceding 167 runs, he became the first Indian bowler to concede 160-plus runs without capturing a wicket in a three-match series.
- Iyer and Rahul were involved in a fourth-wicket stand of 100 and Pandey and Rahul were associated in a fifth-wicket stand of 107 - the first instance since November when century stands for the fourth and fifth wickets were recorded for India in an ODI.
- Colin de Grandhomme's 21-ball fifty is the quickest by a New Zealand batsman against India in ODIs.
