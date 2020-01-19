KL Rahul Lends Balance as Keeper-Batsman, Will Continue: Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday said the team will continue with KL Rahul as the wicketkeeper batsman "for a while" as he lends massive balance to the side just like his illustrious namesake Rahul Dravid did during 2003 World Cup.

Rahul has been in sublime touch with the bat and in the last two ODIs against Australia, also did a decent job behind the stumps in 2-1 series win. He kept the wickets in Bengaluru on Sunday even though Rishabh Pant had regained full fitness after getting concussed by Pat Cummins bouncer in the first ODI.