Indian Men’s Cricket Team Spoke About Much-Needed Rest, but Is BCCI Listening?

After the T20 World Cup, the Indian men’s team host New Zealand beginning 17 November up until 7 December. For the T20Is against NZ, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, R Ashwin are among the senior players in the squad.

After a 10-day breather, India are back on the field in South Africa for a full tour comprising three Tests and ODIs, and 4 T20Is.

Once back in the final week of January 2022, India take on West Indies for six white-ball games after which Sri Lanka come calling for two Tests and three T20Is – all of which get completed by the third week of March.

And while there isn’t a date set in stone for the next season of the IPL, it is highly unlikely that the BCCI will change the window for the tournament which has seen two new teams added to the roster. Ten teams in the IPL also means more games (14 additional matches), which means there’ll be more dates on the calendar for the players to strike off before a brief breather after the glitzy tournament.

Once the IPL is over, one expects it to end in the final days of May, India play South Africa in five T20Is before going to England for one Test and six white-ball games from early July.