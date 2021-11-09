Watch: Ravi Shastri Signs Off as India Head Coach With Riveting Speech

Ravi Shastri’s seen it all in Indian cricket and on Monday, his tenure as head coach of the men’s team ended after a terrific run that began in 2017. India finished their 2021 T20 World Cup with three resounding wins, the last being by 9 wickets against Namibia, but could not make it to the semi-finals.

Like any other coach, Shastri and co experienced several highs and lows during their stint but what India achieved under his guidance is truly exemplary.

The team may have not won any ICC title during his time, but it has achieved several milestones and winning the back to back Test series in Australia is definitely one of the biggest achievements.