India’s T20 World Cup Mess Was a Long Time in the Making

A 9-wicket victory to end their campaign but the Indian team sign off from the 2021 T20 World Cup with their first group stage exit from an Internal Cricket Council (ICC) tournament since 2012.

As was expected, there's been a lot of talk about why the pre-tournament favourites got knocked out so early, and the one big reason being repeated is the timing of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Now while the IPL is everyone’s favourite whipping boy, there is absolutely nothing wrong with the league. As a business product and as a cricket spectacle, it is terrific. The problem is not the IPL. The issue is what and how it is managed from outside the cricket field.