While many experienced players were underwhelming in the series, promising debutants emerged as the silver lining for the team, with the likes of Tilak Varma and Mukesh Kumar making a name for themselves.

Speaking about the debutants, Dravid said “You get into any series wanting to win it, that's the first thing that we wanted to do. We didn't tick that off. We didn't win the series, that was a disappointment. Other than that, there were some young guys we wanted to try out, wanted to give them opportunities in the series,” he said.

“We gave a few debuts in the series. There were other people as well that we trialled out in different combinations. From that perspective, there were some positives, some tick marks from some of the players,” he further added.

India will now be competing in a three-match T20I series against Ireland, which will be starting on 18 August. The team will be led by Jasprit Bumrah, who is making a comeback after a prolonged injury layoff, with Sitanshu Kotak handling coaching duties.