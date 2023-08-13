Jaiswal was on fire from the word go, pouncing on width from Obed McCoy for a boundary on the first ball and then hammered one past mid-off to end the over with another four. He took the attack to Jason Holder in the third over, smacking three boundaries through the offside.

Gill joined the boundary-hitting party with his signature short-arm jab going for six off McCoy. Jaiswal continued to deal in fours, driving and scooping off Romario Shepherd. On the other hand, Gill smacked sixes down the ground and via a swivel-pull, before ending the power-play by driving Odean Smith through cover-point for four as India signed off with 66 for no loss.

Despite the field restrictions coming in, India’s run rate continued to be healthy as Gill and Jaiswal dealt in boundaries off pacers and spinners, with the opening partnership reaching the century mark.