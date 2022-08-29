India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Key Performers for Team India

India eventually managed to avenge their 2021 T20 World Cup loss with a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 Group A match on Sunday, 28 August.

Despite being a low-scoring affair, there was no dearth of excitement as fans thronged the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to witness one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries.

Team India rose to the occasion and fared better as a unit when compared to their neighbours, who suffered a batting collapse, thanks to some superb display of bowling from the Indian seamers.