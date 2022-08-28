Babar Azam Comes Out in Support of Out-of-form India Star Virat Kohli Once Again

Always Love Interacting With the Indian Players

The Pakistan captain candidly said that he enjoys interacting with the Indian cricketers before they square up in big tournaments.

"Yes, we love interacting with them. As cricketers, it is important we do that. I think it is pretty normal thing to do that. We do the same with the other teams as well," Babar said.

Shaheen’s Absence a Big Factor

Babar hinted that the absence of star left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has slightly changed the dynamics of Sunday's big game and had the 22-year-old taken part, things could have been different.

"Of course. Had Shaheen played the game against India tomorrow, things could have been in our favour. But he is out now. Having said that, our other fast bowlers are quite good and ready to deliver for the side,' Babar said.