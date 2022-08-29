Even if We Needed 15 in Last Over, I Would’ve Fancied My Chances: Hardik Pandya

He’s Been Brilliant Since Comeback, Says Rohit

India captain Rohit Sharma said he always knew that the match was under control and was all praise for Hardik.

"Halfway through the chase, we still knew that we can win irrespective of the situation. We had the belief and when you have that belief, these things can happen," Rohit said.

For Rohit, Hardik is a man, who now knows what he needs to do in specific situations.

"Since the time he (Hardik) has made his comeback, he's been brilliant. When he was not part of the team, he figured what he needs to do to his body and his fitness regime, and now he is clocking 140+ easily.

"His batting quality we all know and it's been brilliant since his comeback. He is a lot calmer now and more confident about what he wants to do, whether it's with the bat or with the ball." That Hardik can bowl quick was on display on the day.

"He can bowl really quickly, we saw that today with those short balls. It was always about just understanding his game and he's doing that well now. In a high-pressure with 10 runs per over needed, you can panic but he never showed any of that," the skipper said.