India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2022: Toss Coming up at 7PM
India leads 8-5 against Pakistan in head-to-head records in the Asia Cup.
India have seven Asia Cup titles in their cabinet, while Pakistan have won this competition only twice.
These two teams are part of Group A, alongside Hong Kong.
The match will start at 7:30pm, with the toss scheduled to take place at 7pm.
Wishes Pour in for Kohli Ahead of His 100th T20I Match
Former Indian captain Virat Kohli will be playing his 100th T20I game for India today. Ahead of the match, wishes have started pouring in from fellow cricketers for the 33-year-old.
"We know that his hunger and passion are unmatchable, every time you see him he comes out with different energy all the time and you know it's definitely not easy to play 100 games for India across formats. So I would firstly congratulate him for that' it's a massive achievement. Every time we see him, his game is at a different level, I hope Asia Cup will be no different. (He is a) massive player for us without a doubt," said Rohit Sharma.
Kohli's former India U19 teammate Ravindra Jadeja said "I remember when we were playing Under-19, since then his dedication and hunger for runs is still fresh or in my opinion even more because from Under-19 till now, his goal has been to always work hard to get runs, improve his fitness, game, and more."
Naseem Shah To Make T20I Debut
With Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr out with injuries, young speedster Naseem Shah will make his T20I debut for Pakistan in this match.
The 19-year-old has played three ODI matches for his nation, in which he scalped 10 wickets at an average of 11.10 and an economy rate of only 4.26 runs per over.
India Seek Vengeance as Pakistan Bank On Recent Gains
After around ten months since the ill-fated T20 World Cup clash, where they were handed a ten-wicket defeat, India will once again take on Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Ground.
The competition, however, is different this time around. This will be the first match of Asia Cup 2022 for both sides, where they have been placed in Group A alongside Hong Kong.
India’s record against Pakistan in this particular competition is impressive, while the men in blue have also done well in T20I cricket in recent times. Since that defeat against Pakistan, India have played 27 T20I matches and have won 21 of those games.
Similarly, Pakistan have also looked very confident in this format in their recent fixtures. They have lost only two of their last 17 T20I matches, one of which was the T20 World Cup semi-final defeat against Australia.
How the Squads Stack Up
As for the teams, both India and Pakistan will miss their respective pace spearheads in Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi. Two of the current top three batters in ICC’s men’s T20I rankings are from Pakistan – Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Hence, the green shirts will be heavily dependent on them to provide a solid start, while the onus will be on Bhuvneshwar Kumar to scalp early wickets for India.
India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.
Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali.
