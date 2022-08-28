India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2022: Toss Coming up at 7PM

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli will be playing his 100th T20I game for India today. Ahead of the match, wishes have started pouring in from fellow cricketers for the 33-year-old.

"We know that his hunger and passion are unmatchable, every time you see him he comes out with different energy all the time and you know it's definitely not easy to play 100 games for India across formats. So I would firstly congratulate him for that' it's a massive achievement. Every time we see him, his game is at a different level, I hope Asia Cup will be no different. (He is a) massive player for us without a doubt," said Rohit Sharma.

Kohli's former India U19 teammate Ravindra Jadeja said "I remember when we were playing Under-19, since then his dedication and hunger for runs is still fresh or in my opinion even more because from Under-19 till now, his goal has been to always work hard to get runs, improve his fitness, game, and more."