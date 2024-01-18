Rohit-Kohli Here To Stay, but Where Will Rinku Fit? – Learnings From Ind vs Afg

That, India recorded a 3-0 clean sweep in the recently concluded T20I series against Afghanistan, might only be a peripheral postscript from the eclectic perspective of the Indian team management. With this being the last T20I series before June’s T20 World Cup, the think tank was searching for – beyond merely the three victories – answers to crucial questions.

Some of the questions were diligently answered, whilst others still remain an enigma. So, let us take a look at what we learned from this series: