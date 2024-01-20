Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Schopman Says Inconsistent Umpiring Left Her Baffled

Janneke Schopman, the chief coach of the Indian women's hockey team, said on Friday that inconsistent umpiring, more than her girls' performance, left her frustrated during the 0-1 defeat to Japan in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers here that denied India a berth in the Paris Olympic Games later this year.

Schopman said she was frustrated by the officiating as the umpires gave Japan penalty corners for fouls outside the circle and allowed the goal off penalty corner despite being scored from outside the circle.