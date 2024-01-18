Ind vs Afg Super Over Controversy: Rohit Sharma Retired Hurt Or Retired Out?

Let’s take a look at what the MCC playing conditions say about batting in Super Overs?

25.4.2 – If a batter retires because of illness, injury or any other unavoidable cause, that batter is entitled to resume his/her innings. If for any reason this does not happen, that batter is to be recorded as ‘Retired – not out’.

25.4.3 – If a batter retires for any reason other than as in 25.4.2, the innings of that batter may be resumed only with the consent of the opposing captain. If for any reason his/her innings is not resumed, that batter is to be recorded as ‘Retired – out’.