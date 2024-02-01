India vs England 2nd Test Live Streaming: Where and How To Watch IND vs ENG Live

After witnessing a crushing defeat in the first test match against England in Hyderabad, Team India is looking forward to the second test match where they will try to win. According to the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the India vs England 2nd test is scheduled to take place on Friday, 2 February 2024. Cricket fans across the country are requested to take note of the match date and time if they want to watch it.

One should note that the India vs England 2nd test match will be live streamed for those who cannot watch it at the venue. The loss in the first test match has been a major blow to Team India so they are preparing to make up in the second test. India is set to bounce back and fans should be alert.