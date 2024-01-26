Ind vs Eng, 1st Test, Day 2: Jadeja & Rahul’s Knocks Get India to a 175-Run Lead

In the morning, Joe Root, who didn’t bowl a single ball on the first day, got Jaiswal out by deceiving the left-handed opener in pace and flight, giving a return catch to the part-time off-spinner. England almost got the wicket of Rahul on nought, but Ben Foakes dropped a tough chance off Root.

Rahul got going with back-to-back fours via on-drives off debutant Tom Hartley, before rolling his wrists over to sweep Root for a boundary. Shubman Gill struggled to get going and was constantly defending in front of his body while getting caught at the crease and unable to rotate strike. In a bid to release the pressure, Gill skied one but Ben Stokes lost track of the ball while running back from mid-on.

His very tentative innings, especially against spin, came to an end when he flicked straight to mid-wicket, giving Hartley his first Test wicket. Mark Wood was given a short spell to bounce out Iyer, but Rahul took three boundaries off him via inside edge, square punch and a controlled pull.