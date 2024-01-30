India U19 vs New Zealand U19 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch the Match Live

When will India U-19 vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup 2024 match be played?

India U-19 vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup 2024 match will be played on January 30 (Tuesday).

At what time will India U-19 vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup 2024 match be played?

India U-19 vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 1.30 PM IST.

Where will India U-19 vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup 2024 match be played?

India U-19 vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup 2024 match will be played at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

Which TV channel will telecast India U-19 vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup 2024 match?

India U-19 vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch India U-19 vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup 2024 match live online for free?

India U-19 vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup 2024 match will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app and its official website.