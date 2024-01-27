Ind vs Eng, 1st Test Day 3: Pope Stands Tall With 148*, England Lead by 126 Runs

Pope and Foakes went through a period of no boundary for 70 deliveries, before getting boundaries post tea, with India burning a review for an lbw against the former. India tried all five bowlers, but they were unable to separate the duo. Pope eventually got his century by taking three runs through deep mid-wicket off Jadeja, with the Hyderabad crowd giving him a standing ovation.

Pope continued to whip and reverse-sweep at will, and after Axar dropped his catch at the backward point on 110, he was back to punching, reverse-sweeping and even lapping over the keeper for boundaries. Axar struck when he got one to keep low and skid past Foakes’ attempted cut to rattle the off-stump.

Pope was having fun – lapping over the keeper’s head, flicking sweetly, while Rehan Ahmed was comfortable in punching and pulling the spinners for boundaries till stumps came. With the second new ball to be made available after three overs on day four, India will be aiming to wrap up England’s innings as quickly as possible and try to keep the lead below 150.