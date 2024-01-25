Virat Kohli Wins ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year Award

In a year that reverberated with the resounding echoes of his cricketing prowess, veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli stood tall as he was crowned the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 – a fitting tribute to his exceptional contributions in the 50-over format.

The zenith of Kohli's cricketing saga in 2023 was undoubtedly his Player of the Tournament performance at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. With a bat that seemed almost orchestral in its symphony, Kohli not only led India to the final but etched his name in the annals of cricketing history.