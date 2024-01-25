ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Ind vs Eng: Root Surpasses Sachin To Become Highest Run-Scorer in Ind-Eng Tests

#IndvsEng | #JoeRoot goes past Sachin Tendulkar to become highest run-scored in India versus England Tests.

IANS
Published
Cricket
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

England batter Joe Root on Thursday surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the highest run-scorer in India-England Test matches during the series opener against the Rohit Sharma-led side, here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Root steeped in the field needing mere 10 runs to outshine Sachin Tendulkar's record of 2,535 runs in 32 matches against England. In the 21st over, with a boundary off Axar Patel, the 33-year-old English batter surpassed Tendulkar's record, accumulating 2555 in 48 matches.
Also Read

Explained: Why Visa Delay Will Make England’s Shoaib Bashir Miss 1st Test vs Ind

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Root also inscribed his name in World Test Championship history by becoming the first batter to breach the 4000-run mark, amassing a staggering 4016 runs from 48 Tests.

In the ongoing first Test against India, Root’s inning ended on the score of 29 off 60 after he attempted a sweep shot off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja and got caught on the short fine-leg.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

Topics:  Joe Root   India vs England 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Ind vs Eng: Root Surpasses Sachin To Become Highest Run-Scorer in Ind-Eng Tests

#IndvsEng | #JoeRoot goes past Sachin Tendulkar to become highest run-scored in India versus England Tests.

IANS
Published
Cricket
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

England batter Joe Root on Thursday surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the highest run-scorer in India-England Test matches during the series opener against the Rohit Sharma-led side, here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Root steeped in the field needing mere 10 runs to outshine Sachin Tendulkar's record of 2,535 runs in 32 matches against England. In the 21st over, with a boundary off Axar Patel, the 33-year-old English batter surpassed Tendulkar's record, accumulating 2555 in 48 matches.
Also Read

Explained: Why Visa Delay Will Make England’s Shoaib Bashir Miss 1st Test vs Ind

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Root also inscribed his name in World Test Championship history by becoming the first batter to breach the 4000-run mark, amassing a staggering 4016 runs from 48 Tests.

In the ongoing first Test against India, Root’s inning ended on the score of 29 off 60 after he attempted a sweep shot off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja and got caught on the short fine-leg.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

Topics:  Joe Root   India vs England 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×