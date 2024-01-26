Ind vs Eng Test: Bazball Becomes Bland in Hyderabad as England Look out of Ideas

The first Test match between India and England in Hyderabad was looked at as a challenging start to the five-match series for both nations. England were projecting it as the final frontier, all set to break India's dominance at home. The word 'preparation' and 'Bazball' were being written and spoken about with gusto. One might have gotten the feeling that England were on a serious path of planning and structuring India’s demise. But it all turned out to be a smokescreen.

The 10 days preparation camp in Abu Dhabi to simulate the Indian conditions seemed to have gone totally awry. The English batters and bowlers were as clueless about the Indian conditions as Indians are about the English weather. They needed to have got acclimatised through a few practice matches, as going into a major series without match practice is asking for trouble.