India vs Australia WTC Final Tickets 2023: How To Book Your Ticket Online

The ICC Men's World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India and Australia will commence from 7 June 2023. The WTC Final matches will be played till 11 June at the Oval Cricket Stadium in London.
In the inaugural edition of WTC Final, held in June 2021 at Southampton's Rose Bowl, India under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma was defeated by New Zealand by an eight-wicket margin. India will make its second appearance in the massive ICC event in the IND versus AUS WTC Final in June. Australia earned their berth in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Test series by defeating India in one of the Test matches, whereas India secured a spot in the IND versus AUS WTC Final by defeating Australia 2-1.
When Is the India vs Australia WTC Final?
The IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 starts from 7 June 2023.
When Will the India vs Australia WTC Final Matches End?
The IND vs AUS WTC final matches will end on 11 June 2023.
Where Will Be the India vs Australia WTC Final Played?
The IND vs AUS WTC final will be played at the iconic Oval Cricket Stadium in London, UK.
Where and How To Book India vs Australia WTC Final Tickets?
The IND vs AUS WTC final tickets can be booked on the official website of WTC. Following are the steps to book the ICC WTC Final Tickets.
Visit the website, worldtestchampionship.com.
Follow the direct link for downloading the WTC Final 2023 Tickets.
Click on any of the dates from 7 to 11 June 2023.
You will be asked to select an area and book your seat.
Once you book your seat, you will be asked for the payment.
Make the payment and your booking is done.
You can now download the WTC Final tickets.
