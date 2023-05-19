India vs Australia WTC Final Tickets 2023: How To Book Your Ticket Online

The ICC Men's World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India and Australia will commence from 7 June 2023. The WTC Final matches will be played till 11 June at the Oval Cricket Stadium in London.

In the inaugural edition of WTC Final, held in June 2021 at Southampton's Rose Bowl, India under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma was defeated by New Zealand by an eight-wicket margin. India will make its second appearance in the massive ICC event in the IND versus AUS WTC Final in June. Australia earned their berth in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Test series by defeating India in one of the Test matches, whereas India secured a spot in the IND versus AUS WTC Final by defeating Australia 2-1.