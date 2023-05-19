ADVERTISEMENT

India vs Australia WTC Final Tickets 2023: How To Book Your Ticket Online

IND vs AUS WTC Final Tickets 2023 can be booked by following the below steps.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Cricket
2 min read
India vs Australia WTC Final Tickets 2023: How To Book Your Ticket Online
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The ICC Men's World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India and Australia will commence from 7 June 2023. The WTC Final matches will be played till 11 June at the Oval Cricket Stadium in London.

In the inaugural edition of WTC Final, held in June 2021 at Southampton's Rose Bowl, India under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma was defeated by New Zealand by an eight-wicket margin. India will make its second appearance in the massive ICC event in the IND versus AUS WTC Final in June. Australia earned their berth in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Test series by defeating India in one of the Test matches, whereas India secured a spot in the IND versus AUS WTC Final by defeating Australia 2-1.

Also Read

IPL 2023: Fans on Twitter Celebrate as Virat Kohli Smashes His 6th IPL Century

IPL 2023: Fans on Twitter Celebrate as Virat Kohli Smashes His 6th IPL Century
ADVERTISEMENT

When Is the India vs Australia WTC Final?

The IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 starts from 7 June 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Will the India vs Australia WTC Final Matches End?

The IND vs AUS WTC final matches will end on 11 June 2023.

Also Read

IPL 2023: Virat Smashes Century, RCB beat Hyderabad to Stay in Playoffs Hunt

IPL 2023: Virat Smashes Century, RCB beat Hyderabad to Stay in Playoffs Hunt
ADVERTISEMENT

Where Will Be the India vs Australia WTC Final Played?

The IND vs AUS WTC final will be played at the iconic Oval Cricket Stadium in London, UK.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where and How To Book India vs Australia WTC Final Tickets?

  • The IND vs AUS WTC final tickets can be booked on the official website of WTC. Following are the steps to book the ICC WTC Final Tickets.

  • Visit the website, worldtestchampionship.com.

  • Follow the direct link for downloading the WTC Final 2023 Tickets.

  • Click on any of the dates from 7 to 11 June 2023.

  • You will be asked to select an area and book your seat.

  • Once you book your seat, you will be asked for the payment.

  • Make the payment and your booking is done.

  • You can now download the WTC Final tickets.

Also Read

IPL 2023 Playoffs Race: Qualification Scenarios of All Teams After RCB Beat SRH

IPL 2023 Playoffs Race: Qualification Scenarios of All Teams After RCB Beat SRH

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

Topics:  WTC Final   ICC WTC 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×