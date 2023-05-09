IPL 2023: Saha Focusing More on Contributing for Gujarat Than WTC Final Snub

Apart from being the powerplay enforcer and being a selfless contributor in Gujarat's success, Saha is also doubling up as a guiding figure to K.S. Bharat, who made his Test debut as a wicketkeeper-batter in this year's Border-Gavaskar Trophy and in all likelihood, will don the same role for the World Test Championship final at The Oval from June 7-11.

"We have been together in IPL this year only. Before that, we have been together in the Indian team camp, as well as in the India A setup. We discuss a lot of things about batting, keeping, the drills and approach to be taken, as well as in making improvements as a human being."



"I have spoken to Bharat on a lot of things and he's discussed with me on how his keeping was in last series and what more can be done to enhance it. When we do the drills here, he's working on his skills step-by-step and he will improve day-by-day in those areas."



"I haven't played a Test match for India in England, but I did play in India A games there. So, I have that experience as well as of being with the team for two-three tours, when Dhoni bhai and Rishabh (Pant) were playing. I have shared all of my experiences with Bharat. Hopefully, he contributes for the team," he concluded.

