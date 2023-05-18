IPL 2023 Playoffs Race: Qualification Scenarios of All Teams After RCB Beat SRH

Barring a Royal Challengers Bangalore triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad, match 65 of IPL 2023 yielded a couple of other significant takeaways – firstly, the status quo of the playoffs race was altered, with Bangalore enrolling themselves in the top four, whilst in addition, it also meant that the room for error for the chasing pack has now diminished to a negligible level, with only five league-phase matches left to be played.
Let us have a look at the qualification scenarios of all teams, after RCB defeated SRH:
1. Gujarat Titans
Already through to Qualifier 1.
2. Chennai Super Kings
Remaining Fixture: Delhi Capitals (20 May)
Qualification Scenarios:
If they win – Guaranteed playoffs berth; will also result in a Qualifier 1 place if Lucknow Super Giants don't beat Kolkata Knight Riders by a huge margin.
If they lose – Either Royal Challengers Bangalore or Mumbai Indians must lose their last match. Alternatively, Kolkata must beat Lucknow by a big margin.
3. Lucknow Super Giants
Remaining Fixture: Kolkata Knight Riders (20 May)
Qualification Scenarios:
If they win – Top 4 guaranteed, whilst they could also feature in Qualifier 1.
If they lose – RCB or MI must lose their last match.
4. Royal Challengers Bangalore
Remaining Fixture: Gujarat Titans (21 May)
Qualification Scenarios:
If they win – Between Mumbai, Chennai and Lucknow, one team must lose their last match.
If they lose – Mumbai must lose to Hyderabad, and Punjab must beat Rajasthan by a narrow margin. Kolkata, ideally, must lose to Lucknow, but if they win, it should not be a gigantic victory.
5. Mumbai Indians
Remaining Fixture: Sunrisers Hyderabad (21 May)
Qualification Scenarios:
If they win – One of Chennai, Lucknow and Bangalore must lose their last match.
If they lose – Bangalore must lose their last game by an enormous margin and Punjab must beat Rajasthan by a slender margin, with Lucknow winning against Kolkata.
6. Rajasthan Royals
Remaining Fixture: Punjab Kings (19 May)
Qualification Scenario
If they win – Mumbai and Bangalore must lose their respective last fixtures, and Kolkata must not win by a big margin.
If they lose – Elimination.
7. Kolkata Knight Riders
Remaining Fixture: Lucknow Super Giants (20 May)
Qualification Scenario
If they win – They not only need a victory, but the winning margin must also be huge. In case that happens, Mumbai and Bangalore must lose their last games, and Punjab should beat Rajasthan by a narrow margin.
If they lose – Elimination.
8. Punjab Kings
Remaining Fixture: Rajasthan Royals (19 May)
If they win – Like Kolkata, they too need to win by a gargantuan margin. Barring that, Mumbai, Bangalore and Kolkata must also end up on the losing side in their last fixtures.
If they lose – Elimination.
9, 10: Sunrisers Hyderabad & Delhi Capitals
Already eliminated. Better luck next time!