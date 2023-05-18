IPL 2023: Fans Over the Moon as Virat Kohli Smashes His 6th IPL Century

Virat Kohli scored his sixth century of IPL against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday. While playing against Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Kohli scored 100 runs off 63 balls with 12 fours and 4 sixes. However, he got out immediately after hitting the 100 mark after getting caught by Glenn Phillips. With this, Kohli has equaled the record of Chris Gayle, of having the most number of IPL centuries.