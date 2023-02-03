ADVERTISEMENT

India vs Australia Test Series 2023: Date, Time, Full Schedule & Live Streaming

The IND vs AUS Test Series 2023 will start from 9 February. Check full schedule below.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Cricket
1 min read
Australia Tour of India Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series 2023: Team India is all set to face off against Australia in the upcoming IND vs AUS Series 2023. Both the teams will square off against each other in four test matches and three ODIs.

The men in blue seem to be in a great form after defeating Sri Lanka and New Zealand in test and ODI Series. The winners of India vs Australia Test Series will grab the title of Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT).

Let us read about IND vs AUS Test Series 2023 Date, Time, Schedule, Live Streaming, Telecast, and other important details.

India vs Australia Test Series 2023: Full Schedule

Check out the full schedule including date, time, and venue of the upcoming India vs Australia Test Series 2023 below.

DateTest MatchTimeVenue
09-Feb-23India vs Australia 1st Test9:30 am ISTVidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
17-Feb-23India vs Australia 2nd Test9:30 am ISTArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
01-Mar-23India vs Australia 3rd Test9:30 am ISTHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
09-Mar-23India vs Australia 4th Test9:30 am ISTNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
IND vs AUS Test Series 2023: When and Where To Watch Live Streaming

The live streaming of India vs Australia Test Series 2023 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar App and website.

India vs Australia Test Series 2023: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast

The IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test Series 2023 will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test Series 2023: Team Squads

Team India:  Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), and R. Ashwin.

Team Australia: Pat Cummins (capt), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, and Todd Murphy.

