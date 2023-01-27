AO Men's Singles 2023 Semi Finals Live Streaming: Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul
AO Men's Singles 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul will lock horns today at 2 pm in Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne.
Australian Open Men's Singles 2023 Semi Finals Live Streaming Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul: Nine time champion Novak Djokovic is all set to face off against Tommy Paul in the second semi-final match of the Australian Open Men's Singles 2023. The match will be played today on Friday, 27 January 2023 at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.
Both the tennis players seem to be in a good form for today's match. Novak Djokovic earned his spot in the last four of the Grand Slam with a comprehensive 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 win against Andrey Rublev.
On the other side, Tommy Paul defeated compatriot Ben Shelton 7-6(6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 and grabbed his spot in the maiden Grand Slam semi-final.
Let us read about the live streaming and telecast details of the Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul AO Men's Singles Semi-final Match 2023.
Men's Singles Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul AO Men's Singles Semi-final Match 2023: Date, Time, and Venue
The semi-final match between Novak Djokovic and Tommy Paul for the Australian Men's Singles tournament 2023 will be played today, Friday, 27 January at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.
The match will start at 2 pm IST.
Australian Open 2023 Semi Finals Live Streaming: Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul
The live streaming of Australian Open 2023 Men's Singles Semi Final between Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.
Australian Open 2023 Semi Finals Live Telecast: Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul
The live telecast of the AO 2023 Men's Singles Semi Final between Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
