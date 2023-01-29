Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Finals: Belgium vs Germany Live Streaming Details

For the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023, defending champions Belgium will face the two-time champions Germany in Bhubaneswar, India on Sunday,29 January. The match will begin at 7 pm.

Belgium is also the reigning Olympic champion. it won against the Netherlands in the semi-finals while Germany upstaged Australia in the semi-finale to make it to the finale round.

Tom Boon has been the top scorer for Belgium with seven goals from five matches. Niklas Wellen has been Germany’s top-scorer with six goals in as many matches.

Both Germany and Belgium were a part of Pool B. The Belgian hockey team has won the hockey World Cup in 2018. Germany has won the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup twice – in 2002 and 2006. This year Germany is set to play in their fifth hockey World Cup final while Belgium is only making their second appearance in the final.