T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Australia: Shami, Rahul Star in India’s 6-Run Win

Rohit Sharma also got a four and a six off Maxwell, but Australia made a comeback as the Indian skipper and Rahul holed out to deep mid-wicket in successive overs. Virat Kohli was delightful in his 13-ball 19 before top-edging a pull to fine leg off Starc. Hardik Pandya couldn't do much, steering a Richardson slower bouncer to short third man.

Suryakumar got going with his trademark inside-out loft over long-off and sliced through backward point fetching him fours off Ashton Agar. He continued to be in his element, like premeditating a sweep and pulling anything short or picking anything quickly which was in his slot.

After reaching his fifty with a loft over extra cover, Suryakumar lobbed the ball straight back to Richardson. Dinesh Karthik supported him well with a cameo of 20 off 14 balls while Ravichandran Ashwin got off the mark with a huge six before falling on the final ball of the innings.

For Australia, fast bowler Kane Richardson was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/30 in his four overs.

(With inputs from IANS)