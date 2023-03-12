Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli Brings up 75th Ton With First Test Century Since 2019

Virat Kohli brought up his 75th century in international cricket, courtesy of a scintillating knock in the ongoing fourth Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test, here in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. It also was the former Indian skipper’s first Test century in over three years.

Chasing Australia’s mammoth first innings score of 480 runs, India were 187/2 when Kohli arrived in the middle. The initial phase of the exemplary knock was far from being a smooth sailing, as off-spinner Nathan Lyon managed to catch the 34-year-old’s outside edge in only the fourth delivery that Kohli faced. Fortunately for him and the Indian team, the ball dropped short of slip.