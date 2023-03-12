Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Kohli & Bharat Register 50-Run Stand After Jadeja’s Wicket

The session began with Jadeja cutting Todd Murphy uppishly against past slip for four. After taking another four through mid-off against Murphy, Jadeja mistimed to mid-on, but it went for a single.

But when he tried to repeat the shot in the final ball of the 107th over, which came a little quicker, Jadeja lofted straight into mid-on's hands off Murphy, ending a knock where he was patient for a major chunk of it.

With Shreyas Iyer sent for scans after complaining of lower back pain, KS Bharat came out to bat and got going with a superb slog-sweep going for six off Nathan Lyon.