Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Australian Captain Pat Cummins’ Mother Passes Away

Steve Smith Continues To Lead in Pat Cummins’ Absence

Cummins had returned to Australia to be at his mother's side after her condition worsened. Initially, he was expected to return to India for the third Test at Indore but decided against that. A couple of days back, Cricket Australia announced that he will miss the Ahmedabad Test too and Smith will lead the team instead.

In his contact with the team camp in Ahmedabad over recent days, Australian media has reported that Cummins relayed the fact that he had felt incredibly supported in making the call to leave the tour after the Delhi Test to be by Maria's side, missing the matches in Indore and Ahmedabad as a consequence.