Ind vs Aus, 1st ODI: India Opt to Bowl First, Ishan Kishan Selected as Opener

Stand-in Indian skipper, Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first of the three-match ODI series against Australia. In a year where the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is going to be held in India, this fixture is being contested at the same venue which witnessed the nation’s grandiose coronation back in 2011 – Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

With Rohit Sharma being unavailable for personal reasons, Ishan Kishan will be opening the batting for India, alongside the player in scintillating form, Shubman Gill. Barring Kishan, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav have also been provided opportunities to make a case for themselves.