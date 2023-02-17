ADVERTISEMENT
'Now & Forever': Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic Share New Pics From Wedding
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic tied the knot in Udaipur.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Hardik Pandya re-married his wife Natasa Stankovic in Udaipur on 14 Feb, 2023. The gorgeous couple went on to share some pictures from their two wedding ceremonies. For their Hindu wedding ceremony their regal outfits were custom-designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Natasa looked gorgeous in her two outfits from the wedding festivities. Hardik looked dapper in his traditional look as well.
Take a look:
ADVERTISEMENT
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Hardik Pandya Natasha Stankovic
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×