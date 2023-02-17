'Now & Forever': Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic Share New Pics From Wedding

Hardik Pandya re-married his wife Natasa Stankovic in Udaipur on 14 Feb, 2023. The gorgeous couple went on to share some pictures from their two wedding ceremonies. For their Hindu wedding ceremony their regal outfits were custom-designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Natasa looked gorgeous in her two outfits from the wedding festivities. Hardik looked dapper in his traditional look as well.

Take a look: