India vs Australia ODI 2023: Full Schedule, Date, Venue, Time & Live Streaming
India vs Australia ODI 2023 series will start from 17 March 2023.
After winning the title of Border Gavaskar Trophy in a four-match test series against Australia, team India is all set to face Australia in a bilateral one-day international series.
The India vs Australia ODI 2023 would be a three-match series. According to the schedule released by BCCI, the first match will be played on 17 March, the second on 19 March, and the last on 22 March 2023.
Since the World Cup will be hosted by India this year, winning this three-ODI match series against Australia would be an opportunity for the men in blue to test their mettle against top competitors.
Let us check out the India vs Australia schedule, full squads, timing, venues, live streaming, and live telecast details below.
India vs Australia ODI 2023: Full Schedule
Here is the full schedule of the forthcoming India vs Australia three-match ODI Series 2023.
|Match
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|IND vs AUS (1st ODI)
|17-Mar-23
|1:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|IND vs AUS (2nd ODI)
|19-Mar-23
|1:30 PM
|Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|IND vs AUS (3rd ODI)
|22-Mar-23
|1:30 PM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
India vs Australia ODI Series 2023: Start Date
The IND vs AUS ODI series will start on 17 March 2023.
The India vs Australia ODI 2023 tickets can be booked online in Mumbai and Vishakhapatnam via the Paytm-Insider website or mobile application.
India vs Australia ODI Series 2023: End Date
The IND vs AUS ODI series will end on 22 March 2023.
India vs Australia ODI 2023 Live Streaming
All the matches of IND vs AUS ODI 2023 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
India vs Australia ODI 2023 Live Telecast
All the matches of India vs Australia three match ODI series 2023 will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.
India vs Australia ODI Squads 2023
Team India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Hardik Pandya (vc), Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, and Yuzvendra Chahal.
Team Australia: Steve Smith(c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, and Marcus Stoinis.
