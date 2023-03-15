India vs Australia ODI 2023: Full Schedule, Date, Venue, Time & Live Streaming

After winning the title of Border Gavaskar Trophy in a four-match test series against Australia, team India is all set to face Australia in a bilateral one-day international series.

The India vs Australia ODI 2023 would be a three-match series. According to the schedule released by BCCI, the first match will be played on 17 March, the second on 19 March, and the last on 22 March 2023.

Since the World Cup will be hosted by India this year, winning this three-ODI match series against Australia would be an opportunity for the men in blue to test their mettle against top competitors.

Let us check out the India vs Australia schedule, full squads, timing, venues, live streaming, and live telecast details below.