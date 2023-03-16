Ind vs Aus: Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out of ODI Series, Confirms Fielding Coach Dilip

Shreyas Iyer Looking To Regain Fitness Ahead of IPL

The lower back injury had kept Iyer out of the first Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Nagpur, as well as the three-match ODI series against New Zealand in January this year and the subsequent T20I series.

Now that lower back injury will keep Iyer out of ODIs against Australia. As of now, it is said that Iyer is back at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for recovery and rehabilitation of his injury.

Iyer is also the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which starts on 31 March. Kolkata, the two-time champions, are scheduled to play their first match of the tournament on 1 April, against Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.