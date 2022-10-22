IND vs PAK T20I World Cup: Live Streaming Details, When & Where to Watch
Cricket fans can watch the toss at 1:00 PM and the match begins at 1:30 PM today.
India and Pakistan are ready to face each other for a T20 World Cup 2022 match. Both the teams of India and Pakistan will have a tiff on Sunday, 23 October 2022, at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Indian team is filled with high spirits and confidence and they will be trying their best to win the match against their arch-rivals Pakistan.
India won the warm-up match against Australia by 6 runs. Sachin Tendulkar has already expressed his expectations regarding the IND vs PAK T20I World Cup. He expects India to win the match against Pakistan and according to him apart from India, Pakistan, Australia, and England can take back the T20 World Cup trophy.
Know about the live streaming details of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match so as to when and where you can watch the match on TV or online.
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match 2022: Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood. Standby Players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Match 2022: Live Streaming Details
Where will the T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan Match be Played?
The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
When will the toss for the IND vs PAK T20I World Cup match take place?
The toss for the India v Pakistan T20 World Cup match is at 1.00 pm IST.
T20 World Cup 2022 IND vs PAK Match: At what time will the match be played today?
The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match will begin at 1.30 pm IST
On which TV channels will India vs Pakistan T20I World Cup match be broadcasted?
The India vs Pakistan T20I World Cup match will be broadcasted on Star Network and live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.