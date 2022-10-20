India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022: 5 Key Player Battles To Look Out For

Cricket, from the macrocosmic perspective, is the quintessential example of a team sport, where the success and failure of a team is dictated by the collective effort of eleven players. Yet, analysts of the game will present cricket from a microcosmic view, wherein amid the overall picture, minute individual battles play an influential role in determining the outcome of a match.

When India will take on Pakistan for their first ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 clash on Sunday, 23 October, at a packed-to-the-brim Melbourne Cricket Ground, interest will be high on these individual player battles, as the outcomes of these battles will ultimately decide the match’s result.

In this article, we will look at the five key player battles to look out for during the India vs Pakistan clash in the upcoming T20 World Cup: