T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan: India’s Likely Playing XI Against Pak

The Indian team will start their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with the match against Pakistan on Sunday, 23 October. Having lost two of their last three T20I matches against three green shirts, India would need to execute their plans to perfection during the game, but even before the first delivery of the match is bowled, they will need to be flawless in another contest – selecting the best XI for the big occasion.

In this article, we will look at India’s predicted playing XI against Pakistan: