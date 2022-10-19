India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match 2022: Date, Timing, How To Watch in India

India and Pakistan are going to face each other for the first time in the T20 World Cup 2022. The IND vs Pak ICC T20I World Cup match will be played on Sunday, 23 October 2022, at Melbourne Cricket Ground. With high spirits and confidence, the team in blue will try their best to win the match against their arch-rivals Pakistan, and make their country proud.

Recently, India won the warm-up match against Australia by 6 runs. Master-blaster Sachin Tendulkar has already given his verdict on the upcoming India vs Pakistan T20I World Cup match. According to Tendulkar, the Indian team will win the match against Pakistan and mentioned that apart from India, his favourite teams to win the T20 World Cup 2022 are Pakistan, Australia, and England.

Let's read about the exact date, time, live streaming, and other important details of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match.