Pakistan Cancel Team Bonding Trip to Dubai Due to Delay in Visas: Report

Pakistan have been forced to cancel their team bonding trip to Dubai ahead of the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup in India due to a delay in getting visas.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, the Pakistan team was due to fly to the UAE early next week and reside there for a couple of days before flying to Hyderabad, ahead of their first warm-up game against New Zealand on 29 September.

But due to the delay in visas, Pakistan now plan to fly out of Lahore to Dubai early next Wednesday and fly to Hyderabad from there. “Although one official said the situation was "alarming", there does appear to be general confidence that the visas will arrive in time for Pakistan to travel. The application for visas is understood to have been made over a week ago,” said the report.