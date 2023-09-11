ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand Announce Squad in Refreshingly Unique Style

The New Zealand cricket team announced their 15-member squad for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup on Monday, 11 September, in a refreshingly unique fashion. Instead of the usual style, the names of the players were announced by their respective family members – including spouses, children, parents and grandparents.

“Our 2023 @cricketworldcup squad introduced by their number 1 fans,” the caption of the post read. The video began with skipper Kane Williamson’s family announcing his cap number, with the captain of the team set to make a comeback after a prolonged injury layoff.