When Nooshin Al Khadeer, head coach of the victorious India U19 women's team, will return to her Karnataka home from South Africa, she will not find a child scraping off any defamatory graffiti. Neither will singers Krishna Beuraa and Salim Merchant hum ‘Maula mere le le meri jaan’ in her ears. Director Shimit Amin will definitely not be present in situ to shout ‘lights, camera, action!’

Certitude could be a luxury in India’s two biggest non-religious religions, that is, sports and movies, but chances are slim that the 41-year-old will star in a sequel of the popular Bollywood blockbuster which brought about the perfect amalgamation of these two realms – 'Chak De! India'.