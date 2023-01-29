India Beat England by 7 Wickets To Win Maiden ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023
ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023: India secured their first triumph at an ICC event in women's cricket,
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
India scripted history on Sunday, January 30, as they handed England a seven-wicket defeat in the final of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023. The Indian skipper, Shafali Verma won the toss here in Potchefstroom’s Senwes Park and asked the English side to bat first.
Chasing their maiden ICC trophy in women’s cricket, Verma’s girls got off to a scintillating start as Titas Sadhu and Archana Devi scalped two wickets apiece inside the first seven overs. Parshavi Chopra then joined the act to add two wickets to her name as well, as Grace Scrivens’ lionesses found themselves with their backs to the wall.
A 24-ball 19 from Ryana Macdonald-Gay, who was dropped on 0 by Richa Ghosh, did well England cross the 50-run mark, but they still were miles away from what could have been considered a respectable total.
All of India’s six bowlers were amongst wickets, with Sadhu, Devi and Chopra being the stars of the lot. Barring the trio, Mannat Kashyap, Sonam Yadav and skipper Verma were also along wickets.
Tiwari and Trisha Star in Run Chase
Verma, who turned 19 on Saturday, 28 January, began the chase by flicking a down-leg delivery from Hannah Baker through fine leg for four, before lofting Sophia Smale over long-off for a humongous six in the next over. But in a bid to go big off Hannah in the third over, she mistimed the chip and gave a low catch to mid-on.
Shweta Sehrawat got her first four by driving on an overpitched delivery off Grace Scrivens in the fourth over. But on the very next ball, she tried to work through the on-side, but the turn in from Grace took the top edge to short fine leg, departing for five.
Two wickets in quick succession did provide England with a glimmer of hope, but unfortunately for them, it was nothing more than a glimmer as Soumya Tiwari and Gongadi Trisha steadied India’s ship.
Both scored 24 runs each, but whilst the former remained unbeaten, the latter was dismissed in the 13th over.
(With inputs from IANS).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket
25 10% off
100 10% off
200 10% off
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.