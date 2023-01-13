From Barely Making Ends Meet, Teen Cricketer Archana Devi Now Has Endless Dreams

That, romanticizing and believing that dreams are a universally accessible phenomenon, is an act of insouciance. It is often said that ‘a single dream is more powerful than a thousand realities,’ but for many, reality stands in the way of dreams.

For Archana Devi, the promising 18-year-old cricketer who will uphold the spin baton for India in the upcoming ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023, reality took its most raucous form. As she prepares to conquer the world, we take a look at what has been an extraordinarily inspirational journey.