BCCI Announce Rs 5 Crore Reward for India Women’s U19 Team After T20 WC Win
ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023: Led by Shafali Verma, India became champions with a 7-wicket win over England.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a Rs 5 crore cash reward for the players and support staff of the Indian U19 women's cricket team, who were crowned the champions of ICC Women’s U19 World Cup 2023 on Sunday, 29 January.
Led by Shafali Verma, the Indian youngsters defeated England by seven wickets in Potchefstroom’s Senwes Park to win the title. It was a particularly remarkable moment for Indian cricket, as it marked the first occasion wherein a women’s team from the nation won an ICC title.
After the win, BCCI secretary Jay Shah congratulated the players and the support staff, whilst also announcing a cash prize of Rs 5 crore.
“Women’s Cricket in India is on the upswing and the World Cup triumph has taken the stature of women’s cricket several notches higher. I am delighted to announce INR 5 crore for the entire team and support staff as prize money. This is surely a path-breaking year,” Shah wrote on Twitter.
“Kudos to the India U19 team for winning the #U19T20WorldCup.This is a phenomenal achievement as our young cricketers have made the country proud. That the young players weren’t overawed by the big occasion speaks volume about their steely characters and temperament,” he further said.
Shafali Verma & Co. Invited for Ind vs NZ 3rd T20I
Besides announcing the cash reward, Shah also invited the players to join the BCCI officials in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, 1 February, for the third T20I match between India and New Zealand.
“I invite @TheShafaliVerma and her victorious team to join us at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and witness the third T20I on 1st February. This humongous achievement surely calls for a celebration,” he stated.
