BCCI To Conduct Women's Red-ball Tournament From March: Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has devised a plan to introduce women's red-ball cricket within the country by organising a multi-day competition, say reports.

The tournament is set to take place soon after the conclusion of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL), which will conclude on 17 March.

It kickstarts on 29 March in Pune and will feature teams representing six zones - East, West, North, South, Central, and Northeast - competing in a series of five matches, a Cricbuzz report said.