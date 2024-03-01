UPW vs GG WPL 2024: How To Watch UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming

The UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match is set to take place today, Friday, 1 March, according to the details mentioned on the schedule. Cricket fans across India must take note of the upcoming match details if they want to follow the live streaming. The UPW vs GG face-off will be conducted in Bengaluru. Both teams are gearing up to give their best in the next match on Friday. This is the eighth face-off of the second season.

After facing two consecutive defeats in the Women's Premier League 2024, UPW, led by Alyssa Healy, showed a stellar performance against Mumbai Indians women's team. Now, the team is getting ready to play against Gujarat Giants. One should remember the important details about the upcoming UPW vs GG WPL 2024 on Friday. Read till the end to know everything.