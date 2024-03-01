UPW vs GG WPL 2024: How To Watch UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming

The UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match is set to take place today, Friday, 1 March, according to the details mentioned on the schedule. Cricket fans across India must take note of the upcoming match details if they want to follow the live streaming. The UPW vs GG face-off will be conducted in Bengaluru. Both teams are gearing up to give their best in the next match on Friday. This is the eighth face-off of the second season.
After facing two consecutive defeats in the Women's Premier League 2024, UPW, led by Alyssa Healy, showed a stellar performance against Mumbai Indians women's team. Now, the team is getting ready to play against Gujarat Giants. One should remember the important details about the upcoming UPW vs GG WPL 2024 on Friday. Read till the end to know everything.
Here is the UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 Match 8 date, time, live streaming channels in India, and other updates you should know. Follow the live streaming from anywhere you want and see which team will win today.
When will the UPW vs GG WPL 2024 take place?
According to the official details stated on the WPL 2024 schedule, the UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants face-off will be conducted today, Friday, 1 March.
One should note that UPW will play against GG at 7:30 PM IST on Friday. Stay alert to watch the match on time.
Where will the UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 be played?
As per the latest updates, the UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL match is set to be conducted at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.
Which TV channels will broadcast the UPW vs GG WPL 2024 live in India?
Viewers can watch the live broadcast of the UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants match on the Sports 18 network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 in India?
You can watch the Women's Premier League 2024, UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants match live streaming on the JioCinema app and website in India. Please remember that the live streaming will start at the scheduled time.
